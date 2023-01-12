The Dolly Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday despite taking an early lead through Dom Lawson.

It is the third consecutive game that City have drawn by the same scoreline – against Bamber Bridge, on Boxing Day, and Atherton Collieries earlier this month respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of draws City have registered this season is certainly hampering any designs they have on a play-off place in the NPL Premier Division.

Lancaster City celebrate Dom Lawson's (third from left) goal against Stalybridge Celtic (photo: Phil Dawson)

Indeed only Atherton have registered more draws than City’s 10 in the league this campaign.

It means they are sat in 15th spot in the table – some 10 points behind fifth-placed Brig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason behind the number of draws is City’s inability to kill off teams when they are on top.

Only six times this season have they scored two or more goals in a game and are ranked in the bottom six when it comes to goals scored this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lancashire has been pleased with the way the team has performed and believes the goals will start to flow over the second half of the campaign.

"It is disappointing to not get the win out of the game against Stalybridge,” said Lancashire, whose men have no game this weekend and are next in action away to Guiseley on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s another draw and no defeat which is a positive.

"It’s probably a little bit unfortunate that we haven’t had the little bit of luck possibly to convert the chances that we have created which were quite a lot to get the three points. We have been speaking to the lads, we just need to keep plugging away because we are actually playing quite well. We are not playing badly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, City have extended the loan deal of goalkeeper Sam Waller from Burnley until the end of this month . The youngster has been in impressive form since arriving at Giant Axe following an injury to Curtis Anderson.