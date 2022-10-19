Optimism was high around Giant Axe following a three-match unbeaten run – and two successive victories – which had lifted spirits following a difficult start to the season.

After a 1-1 draw with Belper Town, the Dollies defeated Morpeth Town in the FA trophy and then followed that up with a 2-1 success over Warrington Rylands.

However, City were unable to extend that good run against the Wire, who came away with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a goal in the first half.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

Fell felt his men did not do enough to get something out of the game, especially after the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

"The goal took the wind out of our sails,” said Fell. “It was two or three individual errors, overplaying in a really dangerous area.

"I thought we had managed then really well for 20 minutes and then we just pushed the self-destruct button to concede that goal which came on the counter.

"I didn’t think we deserved to go in at half-time behind but on our second-half performance, we didn’t deserve to get anything out of the game. We just didn’t do enough.

"When they went down to 10 men, we should hit them down the sides but we didn't.

"We should have had better quality on the ball. Is it a frustrating night? Yes it it.

"Am I disappointed with our performance? Yes I am. I thought we were poor.”

Fell has demanded a huge improvement this weekend as City head to NPL Premier Division league leaders FC United of Manchester.

The Red Rebels are two points clear at the top of the table, although they were beaten 2-1 at Guiseley on Tuesday evening.

For the Dolly Blues, Fell knows his men must start putting wins on the board else they will become embroiled in a relegation scrap.

"We will have to do better than we did against Warrington Town – that’s a fact,” said Fell.

"FC United are top of the league but we have got to be realistic. We are a quarter of the way through the season and we are down near the bottom.

