Lancaster City make their third close season signing

The 28-year-old makes the move to Giant Axe having turned down a new deal with Workington after two years at the club.

His arrival follows on from the signings of Brad Carroll and Jake Connelly, as well as a new contract for Charlie Bailey.

Hubbold becomes the latest addition to a squad which manager Mark Fell hopes can improve on last season’s 11th place in the NPL top flight.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell Picture: Tony North

“He’s another addition we were keen to get into the club,” he told the club website.

“He’s a clever footballer and has been used in a variety of roles and that will certainly help us moving forward.

“We’ve got a competitive midfield, there’s no doubt about that, but we’ve now got different types of players to ensure we get the right balance of attributes in different games.

“Having the players available to do that is important to any side that wants to be successful.”

The arrivals of Hubbold, Carroll and Connelly have helped City to fill the gap created by the departure of Simon Wills.

The trio are due to start work their new team-mates towards the end of the month.

That is when the Dolly Blues’ squad are scheduled to begin their pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.