Lancaster City make their second summer signing as Clitheroe attacker joins

The 20-year-old has joined the club from Clitheroe after agreeing a one-year contract at Giant Axe.
A former England Colleges international, he is the grandson of England World Cup winner John Connelly.
Speaking to the club website, Connelly is looking forward to showcasing his abilities.
He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing where the club’s going because it sounds like a great set-up with lots of plans in place, and we’ll see what we can do next season.
“I might say that I’m a traditional winger in that I can go round the outside and take players on, which is something the fans seem to get excited about at past clubs I’ve been at, so it would be good to put that on display here.”
Connelly’s signing followed last month’s swoop for Brad Carroll and manager Mark Fell is excited at what he brings.
He explained: “Jake is one we’ve looked at for a long time, around 18 months, and he’s only 20 years old (and) has good experience in the league below with Clitheroe.
“He’s on the radar of several Football League clubs too, so he’s got so much potential and we think our environment is the right one to unlock his potential and get him making an impact on our season.
“We’ve played a fairly rigid system over the last two seasons and we’ve not particularly used wingers, but we do want to evolve some of the ways we play and Jake will allow us to do that.”