Lancaster City looking to make their presence felt in the play-offs

That is the view of boss Mark Fell with Lancaster City just four points off the NPL Premier Division play-offs.

The City manager wants his men to move inside the top five as quickly as possible and they have a chance of doing that with maximum points against Gainsborough Trinity at Giant Axe this weekend, followed by the visit of Stafford Rangers on Tuesday.

“We have got to stick in where we are in the table,” said Fell. “We want to try to get in those play-off places as quickly as we can and stay there. These next two home games will hopefully give us an opportunity to do that.”

David Norris (left) is a long-term casualty but Rhys Turner could be back fit for game against Stafford (photo: Tony North)

Fell is likely to be without striker Rhys Turner who has an Achilles and calf problem, while veteran David Norris will be sidelined until after Christmas at least as he has torn meniscus in his knee and will require surgery.

Gainsborough are yet to pick up a point away from home and Fell said: “They are a really young side and have a close relationship with Lincoln City so I am expecting them to be really enthusiastic and hard working.”