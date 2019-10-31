Lancaster City look to throw title race wide open with trip to South Shields

Lancaster City are bracing themselves for the biggest game of the season so far when they travel to NPL Premier Division leaders South Shields.

The Dolly Blues make the long trip to the North East this weekend in rude health after winning six of their past seven games in all competitions.

Three successive victories in the league has propelled them to third in the table – level on points with second placed Basford United and only five behind Shields.

At one point, the Mariners – who are the only full-time club in the division – looked to be running away with the division after they opened up a 10-point lead at the top.

However, a slip in form has seen the gap reduced to just five points and City have the opportunity to cut it even further to just two with a victory this weekend.

City boss Mark Fell insisted that his men take on the leaders in the best possible shape after their excellent start to the season.

“There’s no hiding from it – this is the biggest game of the season,” said Fell.

“I don’t think there is any pressure on us to be honest.

“The expectation was that South Shields were going to breeze this league and they were going to have the title sewn up by February.

“But I am not sure that will be the case. They were 10 points clear but they lost at Witton Albion and drew with Grantham.

“So that shows that South Shields do have weaknesses and it’s up to me as manager to formulate a plan to exploit some of those deficiencies and keep them out at the other end.

“It is a big game in the division and we can relish the fact that it’s a big game because of the position we are in and how well we have played this season.”

Despite the confidence within the camp, Fell is under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting his men.

He said: “South Shield play good football but they can also mix it up when needed. They have good physicality.

“They have got some good players who could and should be playing one, two divisions higher.

“They have got the resources to do that and have big plans to be a Football League club one day.

“Their budget is going to be nine,10-times what our budget is and I have no problem with that.

“I have no problem with clubs spending money to bring in the best players – if I had it I would spend it.

“But we are not going there to just sit in for 90 minutes. We are going to go toe-to-toe with them.

“If that means we get beaten by the better side that have more quality than us then so be it, but they certainly won’t outwork us.”

It will certainly be a caudron of noise at Mariners Park – with more than 2,000 expected inside the stadium.

A good healthy following is expected from Lancaster and Fell is expecting his men to relish the occasion.

“I have been to South Shields when I was manager of Ramsbottom United and the fans can make it hostile,” said Fell, who will be without long-term injury victim Jason Walker this weekend

“But we have got players in our team who playing in front of 2,000 is no issue for them.

“People like Dave Norris and Matty Blinkhorn have played in professional football so it’s not going to affect them.

“It will be anew experience for some of our younger players like Jack Armer, Lewis Fensome and Paul Dawson but we are relying on the older lads to support and help them through it.”

Last weekend, City progressed through to the second qualifying stage of the FA Trophy after battling to a 1-0 win over Witton Albion at Giant Axe.

Rob Wilson scored from the spot after being upended inside the area. City’s reward is an away tie against Stourbridge in the next round.