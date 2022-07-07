Lancaster City keeper urged to prove he’s the best around

The former World Cup-winning England youth international signed on the dotted line for the Dolly Blues last week.

It ended a long and protracted chase for the 21-year-old, who finished last season between the sticks at Giant Axe.

It is a major coup for City to seal a permanent deal for the ex-Wycombe Wanderers professional as a number of clubs in the Football League had expressed an interest in him this summer.

Lancaster City keeper Curtis Anderson (photo:Phil Dawson)

However, the lure of being the Dolly Blues No.1 – rather than a back-up keeper higher up the pyramid – ultimately swayed Anderson in his decision to remain at City.

And Fell believes he now has a great opportunity to show just how good he is next season – and maybe put himself in the shop window to relaunch his career in the professional game.

"Curtis had options to go back into the Football League,” Fell said.

"But sometimes semi-professional football works for players. I know Curtis is looking at a career outside of playing and you have to find that balance between playing and work.

"He could have gone into the Football league as a second or third-choice keeper.

"The important thing for Curtis is he’s going to be playing regular football.

"He’s a young lad who has spent a lot of time in the pro game, but he hasn’t actually played that many games.

"He needs to be out there playing games of football now at this stage of his career.”

The deal certainly works for both parties with City protecting their interests by commanding a transfer fee should any club wish to sign him in the future.

"Part of the arrangement is that if he does do really well – which we expect him to – then if other clubs do come in for him then we have got him under contract.

"There is a release fee so we have tried to protect our interests which is fair and similar to what we did with Liam Brockbank.

"It is the best arrangement for everyone and what we get is a fantastic goalkeeper.