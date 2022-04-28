Lancaster City keen to have a number one for keeps

The loss has confirmed City final position of 11th in the NPL Premier Division.

Considering the testing nature of the season, the Dolly Blues can feel a slight sense of satisfaction at finishing in the top half of the table and for a period towards the end, flirted with the play-offs.

However, boss Mark Fell knows a summer of change awaits with a new chairman set to replace Stuart Houghton, who is stepping down.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell would like stability between the sticks next season (photo:Phil Dawson)

Just to illustrate the craziness of the campaign, City have used eight recognised goalkeepers, while veteran defender Glenn Steel undertook emergency glove duties in a 2-1 win over Radcliffe after Felix Goddard came off injured.

Curtis Anderson has brought some stability between the sticks in recent weeks but before that Fell started with Bolton Wanderers loanee Matthew Alexander in goal before replacing him with Aidan Dowling, who was borrowed from Blackburn Rovers.

Dowling was recalled and Fell was forced into using youngster Ryan Hogarth from the youth set-up before Rovers loaned him another of their youngsters – Felix Goddard – who played two games in December.

Wylliam Stanway was brought in from Holker Old Boys and featured in five games before there was a short and sweet return for Goddard, who only lasted 35 minutes in his return before coming off injured and was replaced by Steel.

Anderson has been a virtual fixture as No.1 since signing in February, although Max Povey deputised for him when he was red carded against Gainsborough Trinity while another Blackburn keeper – Jordan Eastham – filled in for Anderson when he was suspended.