News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Lancaster City handed home tie against Marske in FA Cup

Lancaster City have been drawn at home to Marske United in the Second Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup.
By Craig Salmon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST

The tie will take place at the Giant Axe on Saturday, September 16 with a 3pm kick-off.

Goals from Jake Connelly and Niall Cowperthwaite booked our place in the second qualifying round after beating Witton Albion 2-1 at the Giant Axe on 2nd September.

Related topics:Lancaster City