Lancaster City handed home tie against Marske in FA Cup
Lancaster City have been drawn at home to Marske United in the Second Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup.
By Craig Salmon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST
The tie will take place at the Giant Axe on Saturday, September 16 with a 3pm kick-off.
Goals from Jake Connelly and Niall Cowperthwaite booked our place in the second qualifying round after beating Witton Albion 2-1 at the Giant Axe on 2nd September.