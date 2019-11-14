Lancaster City FC: Manager Mark Fell looks for positives after missing chance to go top of table

Lancaster City manager Mark Fell. Picture: Tony North

The Dolly Blues were on the cusp of hitting the top of the NPL Premier Division when they led the Tigers 2-1 – thanks to goals from David Norris and Lewis Fensome – with just seconds to spare.

However, an equaliser deep into stoppage time by Liam Tong meant City had to settle for a point and denied them going above leaders South Shields, who were on FA Trophy duty at the weekend.

If City felt downhearted by their failure to make the most of their opportunity, they did not stew on it for too long.

A brilliant fightback in the FA Trophy against Stourbridge on Tuesday night earned them a 2-2 draw and a replay back at Giant Axe.

“It did feel like a defeat on Saturday,” Fell said.

“We had spoken all week about going top so we were disappointed that we missed out on that opportunity. We had got ourselves in position. We created a lot of a chances and were the better side.

“But their lads has just basically swung a leg from 25 yards in stoppage time and it’s gone in.

“I am going to take the positives out of it and if anybody had said to me that two weeks into November, we would be second in the league, still in the FA Trophy and Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy, I would have taken that.

“So there’s no need to be too disappointed.”

Fell described the clash against Stourbridge as a great cup tie which had just about everything.

After going behind to two early goals, City gave themselves a lifeline shortly before half-time through Robert Wilson’s goal.

The Dollies laid siege on the hosts’ goal after the break and got their reward in the 75th minute courtesy of PNE loan man Jack Armer.

Both teams hit the woodwork during the match while Fell was left apoplectic how his men were not awarded a

The match was also heated at times with David Norris ending the match with a mark on his chin after one melee.

“First and foremost what a great cup tie,” said Fell. “Everything which could have gone wrong before we got there, did go wrong.

“We must have hit every bit of traffic and so it meant we didn’t get there until five to seven when we would normally be out warming up at 7pm.

“They went 2-0 up and hit the post – at that stage I was thinking it’s going to be a long night.

“We scored just before half-time and in the second half it was all us.

“We are still in the Trophy and it keeps our unbeaten run going. We are up to 12 games now.”

This weekend, City travel to Scarborough Athletic, who are currently below mid-table.

“They are an ex-Football League club and are the biggest club in the division,” he said.