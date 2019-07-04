Lancaster City boss won’t rule out more signings

Lancaster City manager Mark Fell has not ruled out making more additions to his squad before the season starts in August.

The Dolly Blues boss insisted at the end of last season that he believed only minor tweaks were required to his playing staff ahead of the new campaign.

He targeted three or four new signings over the summer – and has been quick to do his business.

Striker Jason Walker and midfielder Niall Cowperthwaite were the first arrivals, while defender Luke Thompson soon followed.

Fell also solved his goalkeeping conundrum by swooping for experienced shotstopper Sam Ashton.

While very happy with the look of his squad as they returned to pre-season training on Saturday, Fell concedes that more new signings could be in the offing.

The departure of Paul Dugdale last week to Clitheroe means Fell is in the market for a left-back, while a pacy striker is also on his wish-list especially after Tom Kilifin decided to move to North West Counties’ Premier Division outfit Northwich Victoria.

Fell admitted it could well be that there will be more incomings – signings that he may not have envisaged – as pre-season progresses.

“You don’t rule anything out,” said Fell. “For instance, I have already got three good centre halves at the club but I have been offered another centre half.

“I am always being contacted by agents about players and you have to be open minded.

“If anybody becomes available who is better than what we have got then of course we would be interested.

“I can think back to when I was manager at Ramsbottom, some players did not become available until two days before the end of pre-season.”

City’s players were certainly put through their paces at the weekend as they took part in a double training session.

The squad has trained again this week before their first pre-season friendly at West Lancashire League outfit Slyne with Hest takes place on Tuesday.

That will be followed by another away trip to Squires Gate on Saturday.

With the way pre-season fixtures have fallen, City are without games on some Saturdays and Fell is eager to make the most of that spare time on the training pitch.

“I think we will have something like 12 sessions in pre-season before the season starts which is nothing really,” he said.

“In that time you have got to try to make the players fitter and also work on formations and shapes.

“Twelve sessions is not a lot when you think some lads will have been on holiday for a week or two of that period.”