The Dolly Blues lifted themselves out of the relegation zone in the NPL Premier Division on Tuesday night thanks to a fine 3-2 victory at Marske United.

It was a much-needed three points after Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 home loss to Stafford Rangers.

City have now moved to 18th in the table – a point above the danger zone but Fell is eager his men start moving up the table.

Dolly Blue Dale Whitham, left, in action against Stafford Rangers (photo: Phil Dawson)

This weekend, they travel to Whitby Town – a team just one point and place above them in the table – and who defeated fourth-placed Warrington Town on Tuesday.

"The win over Marske has got us out of the bottom four so we’ve got to make sure we never go back there,” said Fell.

"We didn’t deserve to be in the bottom four by the way – and I know I sound like a broken record – but we have been far better than what our league position says we are.

"We just need to get that momentum and that bit of belief about us to carry on and climb up the league.

"Now let’s go to Whitby and just concentrate on beating Whitby who had a great result on Tuesday night.”

Fell believes his men have played better previously in matches this season than they did against Marske, although the three points were most welcome.

“It was a good three points but we have played better over a course of match and got less,” he said. "But I thought we were very functional and showed our ability to compete against a strong side in horrible conditions.

"What we did was keep things alive first half and got on the front foot.

"There were a couple of bits of bravery to score our goals first half. We went in for half-time, fairly comfortable at 2-0.

"To be honest, we weren’t great first half, invited them on and they scored.

"It’s your worst nightmare because 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline and we had warned them about that at half-time. Especially with the run we have been on and being on the wrong end of the margins, I would be lying if at 2-1, I wasn’t thinking, ‘Here we go’.

"But in fairness, we rallied – a change of shape helped us.”

