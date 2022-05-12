Lancaster City boss set for a squad overhaul

The Dolly Blues boss is eager to improve upon last season’s showing which saw the club finish in 11th spot in the NPL Premier Division.

And for the first time in his tenure near four-year tenure at Giant Axe, Fell is looking to make sweeping changes over the summer.

He has already begun talks with a number of targets and revealed offers have been put on the table.

Sam Bailey is expected to remain at Lancaster City next season (photo:Phil Dawson)

"I think there will be the single biggest change this summer under my tenure here,” said Fell.

"I have already had a couple of meetings with prospective players,” said Fell.

"I know I always speak about this every year, but this time of the year is always a strange time.

"If you’re having non-contract discussions with a player, you’re not going to be getting it over the line until July 1.

"You might have something in place, a verbal agreement, but until the player signs a form on July 1 then they are fair game for other clubs.

"There are probably three or four players that I feel we are fairly close to reaching an agreement in terms of non-contract.