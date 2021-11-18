Lancaster City boss Mark Fell may be absent for team's clash against unbeaten Buxton

The Dolly Blues entertain unbeaten Buxton on Saturday but the boss could be at home isolating as one of his daughters tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

That forced him to miss Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Squires Gate in the LFA Challenge Trophy.

All members of his household have now undergone an official PCR test and if the virus is confirmed then it will mean he will be grounded for this Saturday’s huge clash with the Bucks – and possibly the weekend after when his men visit Liversedge for a FA Trophy third-round tie.

Mark Fell

“My daughter came home and tested positive for Covid on Tuesday,” said Fell, who watched his team defeat Gainsborough Trinity 2-1 in the Trophy at the weekend.

“I had got to the ground when I heard and literally had to turn straight back around and went home.

“Myself and my three girls have all gone for PCR tests and until we get the results of them, we are staying in.

“The danger with this is that if my test is negative but my daughter is positive, she will be with me for the next 10 days and there is a good chance that I will catch it.

“It’s a tricky situation , but obviously if my test comes back positive, I won’t be at the game on Saturday but I will be at the game against Liversedge.”

It is hardly the ideal preparation for City as they welcome Buxton, who have yet to lose in the NPL Premier Division and are closing in on top spot.

The Bucks are also in the midst of a brilliant FA Cup run and have drawn League One outfit and City’s neighbours Morecambe in the second round of the competition.

“Our intention is to try to catch Buxton on the hop a little bit with them maybe having one eye on their FA Cup game,” said Fell.

“I am sure they will be guarding against that complacency but they are a good side who have not been beaten in the league yet.

“They have been up to South Shields and won. You just look at some of the players they have got like Jamie Ward, who played for Derby in the Championship.

“They have got lots of players with Football League experience. They are very well resourced and are probably paying seven or eight times more than what we can pay to our players.

“But they are not going to go through the entire season unbeaten and we back ourselves to be the first to beat them.”