Lancaster City boss Mark Fell concerned over amount of goals Dolly Blues are conceding

Mark Fell admits his Lancaster City team must find a solution to their defensive issues if they are to go on and have a successful season.

The Dolly Blues have enjoyed a decent opening to their NPL Premier Division campaign – and are handily placed in 11th spot in the table, just a handful of points off the play-offs.

However, Fell believes the start could have been even better if they had not conceded a number of soft goals.

Indeed a quick glance at their record shows that goals have not been hard to come by with 13 plundered so far in the league – only five teams in the division have scored more.

Unfortunately, it’s at the other end where the problems lies as a zero goal difference proves.

In fact, only four other clubs have a worse record across the entire division and it was their Achilles heel once again on Saturday as they exited the FA Cup, thumped 5-0 at the Giant Axe by National League outfit Spennymoor Town.

The Dolly Blues reedemed themselves in midweek as they put North West Counties outfit Squires Gate to the sword, winning 6-1 in the Lancashire Challenge Trophy.

“We have been scoring three and four goals per game, but conceding two, three, goals and that is something we have got to address,” said Fell.

“We have got to have a willingness to stop conceding soft goals. For example, on Tuesday, we went 4-0 up after half an hour, but then conceded another sloppy goal in the 40th minute.

“That ruined it for me at half-time because if we don’t stop conceding these soft goals then we will get punished by better opposition.

“It’s going to really hurt us if we don’t rectify it.”

Fell revealed that he may have to delve into the transfer market to strengthen his back line, especially as summer signing Luke Thompson faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his groin against Squires Gate.

City also have injury concerns over strikers Matty Blinkhorn, Jason Walker and Brad Carsley ahead of this weekend’s trip to Nantwich Town.

Blinkhorn and Walker missed the midweek win after picking up knocks at the weekend, while Carsley required stitches to a wound in his lip sustained on Tuesday. Rob Wilson is also a doubt after suffering a dead leg.

Fell has bolstered his squad by the 28-day loan signing of Blackpool’s young 19-year-old centre forward Rowan Roache. The Irishman came in for his debut on Tuesday.

“Nantwich have been a bit inconsistent this season,” said Fell.

“They had a great win in the FA Cup at Telford, but have lost a couple away from home and one at home.

“We know they like to play three at the back and it’s going to be tough.

“But we go there on the back of scoring six goals against Squires Gate.”