Lancaster City boss Jimmy Marshall bids to build on 'massive' first win

​​Jimmy Marshall hailed a “massive three points” after his first victory as Lancaster City manager provided a timely boost in their Northern Premier League relegation scrap.

One point from four games had raised anxieties which were eased a little by Saturday's 3-2 home win over bottom club Blyth Spartans.

The win moved the Dolly Blues above Workington into 15th place, though they remain four points clear of the bottom four with three matches left.

Lancaster could celebrate victory after Bobby Bjork scored their third goal against Blyth Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Marshall said: ”My lads stuck to the task and worked hard. We just had to get over the line by hook or by crook.

"I thought we were really good first half. There's a lot to learn and to improve but I've seen loads of positives.”

Marshall paid tribute to Blyth, who twice cut Lancaster's lead to one goal, and added: “The second half was a war of attrition and they never went away. They are already relegated but they made a tough game of it.

"The lads showed a lot of character at the end. We'd made all our subs and a few were struggling, and the keeper had a tight hamstring.”

The league picture may well become clearer after teams play twice in 48 hours over Easter. Saturday's visit to mid-table Warrington Rylands is followed by the final home game of the season on holiday Monday against Bamber Bridge, one of the three teams a point behind Lancaster.

Marshall said: “We have some good footballers and great lads but now it's all about picking up points. We'll try to take the game to Rylands and impose our style. They have experienced guys but we are more than capable of getting a positive result.”

The club has issued a statement over “misuse” of its School of the Week ticketing scheme. It suggests supporters have attempted to access free tickets intended for schoolchildren via this online platform. The club states it would consider stopping the initiative if such practices continue.

Brayden Shaw missed Saturday's game in order to run the Paris Marathon in memory of his sister Kia.

The Lancaster midfielder completed the course in 4:29:41 to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.

He has comfortably cleared his £3,000 target and donations are still welcome at https://justgiving.com (search for Brayden Shaw).