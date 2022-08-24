Lancaster City are unable to break down Radcliffe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolly Blues struggles in front of goal continued as they failed to get their rewards after a fine performance, particularly first half.

City came out of the traps fast in front of their own fans at Giant Axe to lay siege on Boro.

The first opening saw David Norris and Jake Connolly linked up well but the latter’s shot was deflected away from danger.

David Norris in action against Radcliffe (photo: Phil Dawson)

Soon after a long ball forward by skipper Andy Teague released Connolly but his shot was off target.

On 20 minutes, Jamie Mellen swung a ball into the centre but Norris was unable to find the finishing touch and two minute later Teague was unable to direct his head goalwards following Brad Hubbold’s cross.

City continued to pepper the Radcliffe defence but once again they were unable to find a way past the visitors’ defence.

Dale Whitham had a great opportunity shortly before half-time after being set up by Connelly’s low cross but unfortunately Boro goalkeeper Tom Stewart was equal to the test.

City were soon on the attack after the interval and almost took the lead when Niall Cowperthwaite connected powerfully with a header from a corner, but the ball went over the bar.

Soon after Hubbold saw his strike on goal blocked while Whitham went into the referee’s notebook for an ugly challenge as City’s frustrations began to mount.

The visitors began to grow into the game and Teague had to be alert to thwart substitute Luca Navarro at the back post.

The same player then fired inches wide of the post on 70 minutes after latching on to Nivaldo’s ball down the wing.

City No.1 Jordan Eastham then had to be alert to gather at a corner as Boro increasingly began to exert some pressure.

The Dollies found a second wind towards the end of the match but despite pushing for a winner they were ultimately to be denied.