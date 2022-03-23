Lancaster City are on the play-off charge after third successive win on Tuesday night

Like he was seven days earlier in the 1-0 win over South Shields, Charlie Bailey was the hero against Morpeth Town as he struck the only goal of the game to claim the three points for City.

Combined with the 2-1 win at Stafford Rangers, the Dolly Blues have now picked up three wins on the spin to move to 11th in the table and make the final few weeks of the season interesting.

Sam Bailey set the tone with a darting cross in the first minute which was a Morpeth defender away from providing Enock Likoy with his second headed goal in as many games.

Lancaster City's Glenn Steel heads towards goal (photo:Phil Dawson)

Bailey almost scored a spectacular goal when he volleyed a shot onto the angle of crossbar and post.

His brother went one better moments later though with what turned out to be the winning goal in the 20th minute. Charlie Bailey collected the ball inside the area and fired a fierce drive past the keeper.

Lancaster continued to boss the first half but were unable to add to their solitary goal.

Nevertheless, 1-0 at the break wasn’t a fair reflection of Lancaster’s dominance and the possibility of an away smash-and-grab remained.

After the break, Liam Brockbank almost scored a speculative volley from the edge of the box and Rob Wilson curved a twenty-yarder just wide.

City were given a late scare when Brockbank was handed his marching orders for kicking out after heavy-handed Morpeth challenge .

The hosts dug in resolutely for the third game in a row, and protected the clean sheet largely without incident until the final whistle sounded.