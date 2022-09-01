Lancaster City are missing the goal-den touch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dolly Blues currently have the best defensive record in the NPL Premier Division from the opening six games.

However, in a stark contrast, they are the divisions joint worst in terms of scoring goals.

The City back line has only been breached twice – once by Nantwich Town on the opening day of the campaign and then by Stalybridge Celtic.

Lancaster City's Charlie Bailey in possession against Atherton Collieries (photo: Phil Dawson)

It is in attack where City need to improve, having scored just three times all season.

Two of those goals came in last weekend’s fine 2-0 victory at Gainsborough Trinity.

But it was a familiar story on bank holiday Monday as Dolly Blues kept another clean sheet but were unable find the back of the net themselves at home to Atherton Collieries .

The defensive trio of skipper Andy Teague, Jamie Mellen and Calen Gallagher-Allison are certainly providing a solid foundation.

Now all the team needs is for the forwards to find their shooting boots in front of goal.

"Monday was another fine defensive performance,” Fell told the club’s website. “But we can’t keep saying that and drawing every game as we will end up on 40 points and we’ll probably be in trouble.

"This league is bonkers – we are only two wins from the top. I think one wins gets you level with the teams in the play-offs.

"Yes we do have to win a few games and we have got to work on that top end of the pitch.”

Striker Jake Connelly pulled out of Saturday’s game in the warm-up while follow forward Nico Evangelinos is also injured.

Dom Lawson notched his first goal for the club since arriving in the summer, although he has been struggling for fitness

"We might have to bring somebody in,” said Fell. “Dom’s has had a few knocks and niggles. Jake could be a couple of weeks away – Nico is probably a week away.”

This weekend, City can take a breather from the league when they take on Stalybridge Celtic away in the FA Cup first qualifying round.