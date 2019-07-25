Lancaster City 3-3 Barrow

Lancaster City fought back to earn a 3-3 draw with Barrow at the Giant Axe on Tuesday night after twice falling behind.

After a fairly even opening half hour, the Bluebirds took the lead with two quickfire goal.

The first was headed home from a corner by a trialist, the second was a neat finish after finding himself through on goal by another player on trial with Barrow.

However, the Dolly Blues weren’t out of the game and Charlie Bailey pulled one back before half time, tapping the ball home from close range to give City hope going into the break.

Just four minutes into the second half and City were level when Barrow failed to deal with a long ball and it fell to Brad Carsley, who volleyed home into the far corner to make it 2-2.

The visitors were back ahead in the 55th minute though when Barrow were awarded a freekick 25 yards out – up stepped Oliver Greaves and buried his shot into the top corner to make it 3-2.

Greaves thought he had made it 4-2 late on but his goal was ruled offside, and moments later City equalised again when Carsley headed home for his second goal of the game in the 85th minute to earn the Dolly Blues a draw.