Lancaster City 3-0 Ashton United

Lancaster City beat struggling Ashton United 3-0 on Non-League Day at the Giant Axe on Saturday, moving them up to third in the BetVictor Northern Premier League.

David Norris opened the scoring for City 18 minutes into the game, heading the ball into the bottom right corner from a Sam Bailey cross.

City went close again when Paul Dawson fired over from outside the box and not long after Matty Blinkhorn received a pass from Dawson and began a great run into Ashton’s box but his shot was put over the bar.

The Dolly Blues went close again when a free kick was played into the back post where it fell to Lewis Fensome, but his shot was straight at the keeper.

City were given a penalty in the 25th minute though after a push in the box. Rob Wilson was the man to step up and he didn’t disappoint, sending the goalkeeper Allison the wrong way to double the Dolly Blues’ lead.

After the second goal went in, City didn’t let up their attack with Dawson once again challenging the opposition keeper, who ended up saving a strong left foot shot.

Ashton went close when a shot was headed off the line by Glenn Steele after the away side were awarded a corner.

Ashton went close early in the second half when Tames put his shot over the bar and then Lufudu played a ball into the box for Slew, but he got his own legs tangled and scuffed his shot.

Sam Ashton in the City goal was then brought into action when he was forced to make a superb low save from a Sam Sheridan freekick.

Lancaster scored their third goal of the game though in the 58th minute when Norris ran onto a ball in behind the defence, he then went around the keeper and finished from a tight angle to make it 3-0.

The remainder of the match saw City remain strong and sturdy in possession but they remained hungry on the attack with an attempt from Charlie Bailey from inside the box, which went just over the bar.

Finally, just before he came off for Rowan Roache, there was a huge chance for Blinkhorn but his lovely chipped effort went just wide after he caught the keeper of his line.

With the game coming very close to the end, City’s defence earned their money with numerous blocks from all the defenders and a great save from Sam Ashton from a shot from point blank range.

Sam Ashton was called into action once again in injury time, saving well from WIlson before jumping up and palming the ball away after it seemed to be heading for the top corner to keep a cleansheet.