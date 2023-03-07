​Lancaster City 2, Morpeth Town 1: Dolly Blues down Morpeth to make it three wins on the spin

Charlie Bailey breaks into Morpeth box (photo: Phil Dawson)

A goal in the first half from David Norris gave the Dolly Blues an interval lead and Nico Evangelinos made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

The visitors replied with a goal of their own soon after but despite that mini-wobble, Lancaster held on for a third straight victory.

It was the visitors who had the first opportunity though. Connor Thomson beat the last man and looked to have rounded Sam Waller before the ]stopper scrambled and pushed the loose ball away.

It was City who got the first goal in the 31st minute when Christian Sloan provided a ball into the area from the left.

Evangelinos and Niall Cowperthwaite both had attempts, before Norris got the decisive touch.

Norris almost made it 2-0 but his lofted effort was tipped over by Dan Lowson in the visitors’ goal and Brad Carroll curled his effort over the bar.

After the break, Charlie Bailey rounded a defender inside the area but the ball was smothered by the keeper as Lancaster pushed for a second.

Bailey almost made it 2-0 but he could not wrap his finish inside the post after a nice link-up with Evangelinos. But the roles were quickly reversed soon after when Bailey was barged over for a stonewall penalty. Evangelinos stepped forward to convert his 10th of the season.

Morepeth soon cut the deficit when a simple cross and back-post overload gave the Highwaymen their route back into the game, Matty Cornish sidefoot volleying the dipping cross into the opposite top corner.

Waller then made a fine reflex save as Cornish bore down on him but Matthew Tweedley almost restored Lancaster’s cushion with a 25-yard piledriver that struck the post. Returning from an operation, Jake Connelly was introduced into the fray.

He jinked through the Morpeth midfield to set up Robinson whose shot was blocked.