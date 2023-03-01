Lancaster City 2, Marske United 0: Rudy’s Misambo superb header sets up victory for Dollies
Lancaster City massively boosted their chances of a positive end to the season with a 2-0 victory over Marske United at Giant Axe on Tuesday night, writes James Wilson
Boss Mark Fell’s recent signings were important again, as the likes of Rudy Misambo, Pawel Zuk and Nathan Woodthorpe were measured at the back and Matthew Tweedley lively in attack, all bringing quality and depth to a team weighed down by injuries.
The results are visible on the pitch and in the table. Lancaster did their first double of the season in beating Whitby on Saturday, and completed the second tonight, matching the level of play that saw four straight league wins in November.
Nic Evangelinos and Charlie Bailey’s opening efforts were good early signs – the former had a snapshot from 20 yards deflected onto the bar and Bailey volleyed the rebound beyond the goalkeeper but was instantaneously disappointed by the offside flag.
Misambo opened the scoring when his header cracked off the bar, deflecting beyond the goalkeeper Oliver Swan to give Lancaster the lead.
Marske countered with some potentially dangerous set-pieces and a duo of shots watched carefully by Sam Waller over his bar..
The Dolly Blues made it 2-0 when Swan spilt a set-piece from Sam Bailey, and Niall Cowperthwaite was presented with a tap-in.
Lancaster had a number of chances in the second half but were still a little blunt in front of goal.
Marske’s keeper made atonement for his earlier mistake when he saved from Sam Bailey
The hosts were nearly caught by Marske on the break, when Connor Smith struck the crossbar and winger Eddie Church then rolled his effort wide of the post.
Debutant Owen Robinson – on loan from Sunderland – came on for Matthew Tweedley and showed some nice touches and a willingness to get on the ball.
It was a less comfortable finish for Lancaster than they could have faced, with the visitors making a nuisance of themselves, but Waller was ultimately inactive despite the pressure on his defence. Jamie Mellen came on for Sam Bailey to assist in the preservation of the clean sheet.