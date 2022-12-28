City were defeated 1-0 by their most local rivals in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy nearly a month ago but rallied to draw on Boxing Day having fallen behind by an identical deficit.

David Norris converted after Andrew Teague’s dance into the box at the death to secure a point in a typically gritty derby.

The first half saw a fluctuation of control between both sides as the visitors started strongly, before conceding chances to Lancaster and then reversing it all by taking the lead.

Lancaster City's Brad Carsley is closely watched by Brig's Danny Forbes and Nathan Pond (photo: Phil Dawson)

Brig took a 1-0 lead through right-back Sheldon Green who emerged at the opposite post to stick Paul Dawson’s low centre home. This was only minutes after Brad Carsley had nearly put Lancaster ahead; the tall forward was denied by the post.

Late in the half, Kyle Brownhill was substituted with Charlie Bailey returning to the field for the first time since early September. He was later awarded player of the match. It was, though, an expectedly scrappy affair for the most part and Lancaster finished the game with four bookings against their name, and referee Abid Hussain had a host of polarising decisions to make in the second period.

Brig nearly extended their advantage through Fin Sinclair-Smith who struck an awkward attempt for Sam Waller to negotiate from the edge of the area.

The goalkeeper did well to tip the shot onto the post, keeping City in the game. Ten minutes later, they nearly punished the visitors, winning a penalty off a Brig handball, but Felix Goddard met the spot-kick with a strong hand to preserve their lead. The away side had engaged in the dark arts as Lancaster prepared for the penalty, and another session of handbags broke out after the penalty, increasing the temperature as the end of the game drew near.

