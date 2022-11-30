Lancaster City 1 Ashton United 0: Late goal gives City a fourth win on the spin

The City’s star’s shot was adjudged to have crossed the line by the referee’s assistant amidst a sea of bodies

Lancaster gave a debut to Lamine Toure, on loan from Bolton Wanderers, who came in to shore up a defence weakened by the injury to Calen Gallagher-Allison.

Ashton started the brighter and were able to fire the first warning shot of the game in Lancaster’s direction but Sam Waller made a smart save.

Brad Carroll celebrates scoring his late winner for Lancaster (photo: Phil Dawson)

It was an opening period certainly controlled by Ashton, but Nico Evangelinos nearly changed the momentum but his finish sailed over the Neil Marshall Legend Stand and Dale Whitham had a shot cleared off the line .

After the break, Dom Lawson and David Norris hit half-volleys above the crossbar, Callum Jakovlevs equal to the effort on target.

Waller leapt backwards to claw George Milner’s goalbound cross away from his back post.

It was left to Carroll to win it, although Ashton will protest that the ball did not cross the line. Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge returned to winning way with a superb 5-1 demolition of Matlock Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Jamie Milligan’s men got off to a great start as Harry Scarborough beat the keeper to the ball and slotted home after five minutes.

It was soon 2-0 when Fin Sinclair-Smith's low shot was parried and Scarborough bundled home the rebound.

John Johnston pulled a goal back shortly after the break but the hosts restored their advantage quickly when Sinclair-Smith squared to Donovan Lescott to slot home.

Chris Churchman and Aaron Skinner combined to set up Sinclair-Smith for the fourth and Lescott completed the scoring when he was played in by Churchman.

