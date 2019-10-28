Lancaster City 1-0 Witton Ablion

Lancaster City welcomed Witton Albion to the Giant Axe in the qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday and were 1-0 winners.

After a close opening half hour City took the lead on 33 minutes – after working the ball from midfield they entered the box and Rob Wilson was brought down. The referee pointed to the spot with no hesitation and up stepped Wilson himselfto smash the ball home to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Damp and cold conditions saw a few slips from both teams, but the half came to an end and the Dolly Blues held a 1-0 lead. Witton had the first real chance of the second half when a shot was fired across the face of goal but ultimately nothing came from it.

The match was quite tight at this stage with the odd scramble in the box but no real chances presented themselves for either side, although Witton’s best chance of scoring came when they hit the bar in the 71st minute. On loan Jack Armer had a chance late on in the game to make it 2-0 when his shot just skimmed the bar, but the Dolly Blues managed to hold on.