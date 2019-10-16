Lancaster City 1-0 Radcliffe Borough

Paul Dawson proved to be the match winner for Lancaster City on Tuesday night as the Dolly Blues beat Radcliffe Borough 1-0 at the Giant Axe.

The Blues had the first chance of the game just two minutes in but the shot was blocked in the penalty area, but despite City’s early pressure Sam Bailey came to their rescue in the 12th minute when he was forced to clear the ball off the line.

Radcliffe went close to scoring in the 23rd minute when the ball bounced around in the box and was eventually headed goalwards but it was put out of play for a corner.

The Dolly Blues had another chance in the 33rd minute after a goalmouth scramble but they weren’t able to turn the ball home and the danger passed.

A minute later and it was the visitor’s who went close when the ball was whipped into the area but the header went over the bar.

However, the deadlock was broken in the 39th minute when the Dolly Blues were awarded a free-kick outside the penalty area and up stepped Dawson to finish superbly to put City ahead at the break.

Matty Blinkhorn almost doubled the Blues’ advantage three minutes into the second half when he found himself one on one with Radcliffe keeper Ollie Martin but Callum Grogan made an outstanding tackle to deny the City striker.

Five minutes later Dawson powered a shot towards goal but it was well saved by Martin before Kingsley Williams dragged a shot wide for the visitors in the 56th minute.

Matt Hughes headed wide for Radcliffe in the 65th minute and two minutes later Dawson went close again, this time his shot was blocked and flew over the bar.

Glenn Steel almost made it 2-0 on 70 minutes but his header from a corner was headed off the line and four minutes later the visitors went close again when the ball was scrambled off the line once more after a great save from keeper Sam Ashton.

Dawson fired in a shot in the 78th minute but it stung the hands of Martin in the Radcliffe goal and he tipped it over the bar.

Radcliffe finally put the ball in the net with 10 minutes to go but the linesman’s flag was up Danny Mitchley was denied, and Rowan Roache went close for City with just five minutes left, his shot from the edge of the box hitting the post.

However, despite some late pressure by Radcliffe in injury time, City were able to keep a cleansheet and pick up three more points.