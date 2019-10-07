Lancaster City 1-0 Matlock Town

Lancaster City picked up three points at the weekend after beating Matlock Town 1-0 at the Giant Axe.

The only goal of the game came early in the first half when Paul Dawson struck a brilliant effort from outside the box to secure an impressive victory for the Dolly Blues.

The game was a slow burner but City were on top and they were rewarded in the 17th minute.

Dawson picked the ball up just inside the opposition half and burst forward before striking a beautiful effort from outside the area into the bottom left corner.

The visitors looked to perk up after the goal though and were awarded a free kick in a dangerous area, which was dealt with expertly by City’s defence.

Matlock gained confidence from this point as the ball was played down the right hand side and crossed across the box to Scrivens who couldn’t get his shot off.

On the 37 minute mark, Jack Rea headed a ball over the City defence to Scrivens who had made the run in behind.

Scrivens looked offside and the City defence had stopped and they needed Sam Ashton to make a crucial save to keep it at 1-0.

City responded brilliantly and it was Sam Bailey this time doing the crucial defending for City.

He stole the ball from the Matlock left back and played a beautiful bass through to Rowan Roache in the middle – the young striker set himself brilliantly but the on rushing Stewart in the Matlock goal applied the pressure and forced Roache to put his shot just wide of the post.

City went close again in the 56th minute when Dawson took his time and played Bailey in but the winger couldn’t beat keeper Stewart.

City’s next chance came when a Sam Bailey corner was whipped in brilliantly and found the head of Ben Hudson but his effort was cleared off the line at the last second to deny the Blues.

It was all City as they continued to force the Matlock defence to work hard, this time Norris set up Dawson but he dragged his left footed shot wide of the post.

Down the other end and Matlock had a huge chance as Crouz broke down the left wing and forced the City defence into action and they conceded a quick succession of corners but they were defended well by the Dolly Blues.

The City defence had been incredible throughout the game and Ashton was called into action again when Matlock created another chnace late on, but the City stopper made an incredible save to prevent the visitors grabbing an equaliser.

There was an altercation in the closing stages but it was quickly resolved and it saw Luke Dean pick up a yellow card for his part in the incident.

City played some clever football in stoppage time, playing the ball up to Matty Blinkhorn deep in the Matlock half, making sure the ball was as far away from the Blues’ goal as possible.

With a freekick for City deep in the Matlock half, the referee blew for full time as the Dolly Blues secured all three points.