Lancaster City 1-0 Atherton Collieries

Lancaster City secured the points against Atherton Collieries with a 1-0 win, thanks to a last-gasp David Norris goal at Giant Axe on a sunny bank holiday Monday.

The match started lively enough with both sides enjoying their fair share of chances in the opening 10 minutes.

Then, at the 13th minute mark, the best chance so far fell to the visitors, as Dollies defender Lewis Fensome was called into action and pulled off a stunning goalline clearance to deny Atherton an opening goal.

It was then City’s turn to try and open the scoring with Sam Bailey attempting a long-range effort that forced a save from Atherton goalkeeper Theo Roberts.

The rest of the first half saw City gather momentum going forward and applying the pressure on the Atherton defence.

Merely a few minutes before the half-time whistle blew, there was a penalty shout for the Blues as the ball looked to have hit an arm in the Atherton box but the referee did not give a penalty.

The second half carried on as the first half ended, with City pushing forward against a strong and stubborn Atherton defence.

In the 76th minute, City looked to have found a breakthrough goal, but the celebrations were cut short when the referee disallowed it for an apparent handball in the build-up.

But in the 90th minute, Norris got his head on the end of a flying Jack Armer cross and directed the ball past Roberts in the Atherton net.

There was barely any time left to play after the celebrations before the referee whistled for full-time.