Lancaster City 0, City of Liverpool 0: Dolly Blues exit FA Trophy 3-1 on penalties

After a winless run, the Dolly Blues looked to start fast and get back into positive form in the Isuzu FA Trophy third qualifying round.

Three minutes into the match, a trademark long throw from Sam Bailey was launched into the box where Simon Grad diverted goalwards but his effort dipped just wide of the post.

After the quick Dolly Blue start, the game settled down and followed a pattern of both sides passing well but failing to create a guilt-edged opportunity. Kyle Brownhill looked to open the scoring after he directed a header, with conviction, straight into the hands of Calvin Hare.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell

Brownhill proved to be a creative outlet in the opening half an hour as he was released down the left by Charlie Bailey. Brownhill followed the pass by whipping in teasing ball, which was sliced over by former Atherton Collieries man Adam Rooney.

The biggest chance of the half came through David Norris as the game struck the 30 minute mark. After being released, he surged into the box with only Hare to beat but the ‘keeper stood tall and kept Norris out. Unconvincingly, Hare failed to get a grasp of the ball and Norris picked up again to take himself wide and saw his shot scooped off the goal line.

With Mark Fell’s side creating the attacking traffic, Dom Lawson provided a wonderful opportunity to open the scoring. Lawson drove into the box off the left and was scythed down to provide Lancaster with a spot kick. Sam Bailey stepped up to add to his tally for the season but Calvin Hare guessed correctly and denied the goal. The half came to a close shortly with both sides level, the Dolly Blues proving to be an attacking threat.

The opening stages of the second half were of non-contest, both sides had an equal share of possession until just after the hour mark. The visitors broke forward and looked to catch Lancaster City on the counter. Andre Mendes was faced with an almost impossible task to deny a goal but the shot stopper dived low to stop the attacker but the rebound fell kindly to Callum Schorah, who could only place the ball wide of the far post.

Jake Connelly looked to provide a burst of energy off the bench as he chopped inside from the right into a more favourable shooting position. The marksman took aim from 18 yards but his effort was cleared away from danger before it could trouble Hare in goal.

Second half substitute Jacob Holland-Wilkinson and eventual Player of The Match Simon Grand had strong appeals for penalties as ten minutes remained on the clock. Grand looked to head the ball into the box but was brought down by his marker, the ball fell to the feet of Holland-Wilkinson, his shot looked to strike the arm of an oncoming defender but the referee waved both appeals away.

As the appeals continued, the visitors took advantage of the lack of defensive presence. Callum Schorah found himself in a one-on-one battle with Andre Mendes, who prevailed yet again to save the shot from a very dangerous position.

The visitors added the pressure in the closing stages of the half as Max Allen struck a fierce free-kick from 18 yards. The strike sailed over the wall and looked threatening but it rattled the crossbar of Mendes and bounced down in the box before Dolly Blue defenders cleared their lines. The game finished in goalless normal time and penalties ensued in front of the West Road End.

The visitors took the first penalty and Max Allen converted before Sam Bailey saw his second spot-kick of the day saved. The Dolly Blues missed their opening three kicks as the visitors took a crucial two-goal lead, before Andre Mendes saved from Danny Mitchley. Mendes' exploits and Holland-Wilkinson provided a small amount of hope as they scored and saved their respective efforts. The visitors won the shootout three goals to one as Kenny Strickland converted the last penalty, he immediately celebrated with Calvin Hare, who had saved four penalties across the fixture.