Lancaster City 0-0 Northwich Victoria

Lancaster City kicked off their 2019/20 FA Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Northwich Victoria at Giant Axe.

The first half was a quiet but even affair, with both teams restricting each other to only a handful of chances.

There was an early shout for a Northwich penalty after Jamie Reed was bundled over in the City box, but the referee waved it away.

The Dollies then had two good chances in the opening ten minutes with Northwich goalkeeper Taberner making some good saves.

Then it was the turn of former City stars Tom Kilifin and Ryan Winder to go close for Northwich.

Kilifin drove a shot just wide of the post, while Winder made a great run through the middle of the park but his shot was saved by City keeper Sam Ashton.

The second half was much livelier than the first with the majority of chances for the Blues coming from dangerous crosses into the Northwich box.

The match ended with both teams having dangerous free-kicks on the edge of the box, but neither team could find a winning goal.

The replay will be played at Northwich’s Wincham Park on Wednesday night (September 11) with a 7:45pm kick off.