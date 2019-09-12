Lancaster boss Mark Fell hails impact of veteran midfielder David Norris

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell admits he feels more like a fan of midfielder David Norris than his manager.

The 38-year-old former Ipswich Town and Leeds United star showed, once again, his undoubted quality on Wednesday night.

In a tight FA Cup replay with Northwich Victoria, Norris displayed his importance to the Dolly Blues' cause with two second half goals to tip the tie in his team's favour 2-1.

They were the sixth and seventh goals in his last eight games and Fell admitted he is enjoying what the veteran star is bringing to his team.

"I am getting a bit of talking about him and how good he has been," said Fell.

"I feel like a fan rather than his manager.

"He's 38-years-old and has got seven goals in eight games from midfield.

"Sometimes he can go a little quiet in games, but he's always got that desire to do the horrible things of the game.

"He's a great team man and great to have around the dressing room.

"Age is just a number to him he's probably the fittest player that we have got.

"He can play well into his forties and we're really pleased to have him."

Despite playing in the Championship for most of his career, Norris still enjoys the game so much that he does not mind playing in the less salubrious surrounding which non-league has to offer.

"David has been around this level since he left Blackpool a couple of years ago.

"Before coming here he played at Shaw Lane and Salford City so he knows what it's all about.

"He's a football man and just has a great desire to win football matches."