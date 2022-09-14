Lancaster 0, South Shields 2: First-half Shields salvo sinks goal-shy Dolly Blues

The Mariners struck both goals in the first half and despite a spirited response from the Dolly Blues, they were unable to get back on level terms with the full-time outfit.

Ahead of the match, both teams and fans paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week, with an impeccably observed minute silence.

When the action got underway, it was the visitors who made the brighter start and opened the scoring in fortuitous circumstances in the 10th minute.

Sam Bailey in action against South Shields (photo: Phil Dawson)

Mackenzie Heaney’s wicked delivery from a corner struck the knee of City skipper Andrew Teague and nestled in the bottom corner.

The hosts had their first sight on goal when Nico Evangelinos blazed over when well positioned.

Shields continued to press and eight minutes later Calen Gallagher Allison had to be alert to cut out a cross from Lewis Alessandra with Heaney waiting to apply the finishing touch.

City No.1 Curtis Anderson tipped a fine strike from Alessandra over the bar on 26 minutes later and soon after Michael Woods fired wide from 12 yards.

Woods saw an effort disallowed but he was not to be denied in the 37th minute as a flowing move resulted in the marksman rifling past Anderson to make it 2-0.

City’s new signing Henri Ogunby – who replaced Allison in the 34th minute – almost pulled a goal back for the hosts in first-half stoppgae time but his prodded effort went wide.

Lancaster were much improved after the break and Evangelinos saw his fine free kick in the 64th minute saved by Myles Boney.

Nine minutes later Niall Cowperthwaite headed over after Evangelinos’ searching centre.

Robert Briggs headed wide from a Heaney corner as the Mariners looked to make the game safe with just over 10 minutes to go.