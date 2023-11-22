​​​​Tom Kilifin made a winning return to Lancaster City on Tuesday, helping his new club to reach the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy quarter-finals with a 3-0 home win over Prestwich Heys.

The 30-year-old rejoined the Dolly Blues last week after a short stint with Bury. Lancaster-born Kilifin was the top scorer in the North West Counties League Premier Division last season, netting 33 goals in 44 games for Kendal Town before his summer switch to Gigg Lane.

He has scored 75 goals in more than 250 appearances for Lancaster, his most recent stint in the 2021/22 season. Kilifin also had spells with Workington Town and Northwich Victoria.

Striker Tom Kilifin has rejoined the Dolly Blues Photo: LANCASTER CITY FC

Dolly Blues boss Mark Fell told the club website: "Tom knows the league, knows the club and is full of confidence following a really successful season. Tom knows where the net is and we that’s what we need. He’ll be a great addition to the dressing room."

Kilifin was in the starting line up for the LFA Trophy second round-tie as Lancaster returned to action after Saturday's NPL visit to Marske United was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

They led 2-0 at half-time against NWC Premier Division high-flyers Prestwich Heys, after Charlie Bailey opened the scoring on 18 minutes and brother Sam doubled the lead six minutes later.

The Greater Manchester club's goalkeeper Russ Saunders made some impressive saves but could not prevent Dom Lawson adding the third on 83 minutes, shortly after the visitors' Rio Clegg had been sent off for kicking out.

Now 13th in the NPL, Lancaster can look forward to two home games over the coming week, against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday and Whitby Town next Tuesday.

The Marske fixture has been rearranged for Tuesday, December 12. Lancaster have a free Saturday before that because scheduled opponents Radcliffe will host Redditch United in the FA Trophy that day. The home fixture with Radcliffe has been rearranged for Tuesday, January 9.