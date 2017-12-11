Just two games played as winter weather hits Lancaster and Morecambe football fixtures

The winter weather meant just two games of amateur football were played across the Lancaster and Morecambe district at the weekend.

Both fixtures to beat the freezing conditions came in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire and District League, yielding 21 goals.

In Division Two, Preesall and Pilling were emphatic 11-0 winners over FC Britannia on Saturday.

Danny Wilson and Kyle Stephens both scored hat-tricks with Jack Ashworth, Reece Wilkinson, John Pollitt, Danny Haines and Chris Whalley also on target for the dominant hosts.

It was a bad day all round for the Britannia club as their reserves went down 8-2 at Westgate Wanderers in the Division Three Fairclough/Woodruff/Parkinson/Collegian Cup first round.

Greg Evans hit four and Kevin Armistead three with Liam Griffiths completing the rout.

Liam Forsythe and Gary Burgess found the net for the visitors.

Almost the entire West Lancashire League programme was also wiped out with Slyne-with-Hest and Garstang being forced into free Saturdays.

Garry Hunter’s Slyne had been due to host league leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers at Bottomdale Road.

Sixth in the table they will next travel to Burscough Richmond on Saturday.

Lee Baker’s second-placed Riversiders were pencilled in to face bottom side Haslingden St Marys.

They welcome another struggling side, Hesketh Bank, to the Riverside, this weekend.