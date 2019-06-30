Jim Bentley will not rule out a further contract for midfielder

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley has revealed that discussions are continuing over a new deal for Alex Kenyon.

Morecambe’s retained list at the end of last season stated that talks were ‘ongoing’ with the 26-year-old, who has made more than 200 appearances since joining from Stockport County in 2013.

Although his future remains up in the air, Kenyon was among those present on the first day of pre-season training last week.

“Alex has come back in and we’ve had a couple of conversations,” Bentley said.

“I rate him, and though he hasn’t signed at the minute, that might materialise into something over the next couple of weeks.”

Although he played 34 times last season, scoring once, Kenyon found himself fighting players including Jordan Cranston, Aaron Wildig, Andrew Tutte and Andy Fleming for a regular starting spot.

If anything, his most notable display came when pressed into action as an emergency keeper in the Shrimps’ 1-0 win against Northampton Town.

Whatever the reason for Kenyon’s situation, Bentley admits he wants his first-team squad in place for the new season as soon as possible.

So far, Cole Stockton, Adam Buxton, Tom Brewitt and Michael Howard have come in to offset the departures from last season’s squad.

They will not be the last arrivals as the Shrimps bid to hit the ground running this season after taking three points from the first 24 last year.

“You need the majority together and it’s better to have them in from day one,” Bentley said.

“Last year, we had centre-half problems when we brought Josef Yarney in after the first game and we didn’t get A-Jay Leitch-Smith in until late – and there were a few who came in late which wasn’t ideal.

“In an ideal world, you’d have everyone in for the start of pre-season to try and get that continuity and togetherness, as well as identify how different people work with each other.

“That’s what we want to do but at least we’re further down the road this year.

“However, we haven’t got anyone down the right side (of midfield) and we could do with another centre-forward.”