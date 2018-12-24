Jim Bentley wants Morecambe players to relish Tranmere Rovers trip

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes his players should be looking forward to locking horns again with Tranmere Rovers.

The two sides meet at Prenton Park on Boxing Day with the Shrimps eager to follow up Saturday’s win against Cambridge United and Tranmere just as keen to atone for their loss at Bury.

It also presents Bentley’s players with a chance to atone for October’s 4-3 defeat to Rovers at the Globe Arena.

Having seen a couple of key decisions go against them, the Shrimps had come back from 3-1 down to level, only for Rovers to snatch an 89th-minute winner.

If they are to gain revenge, then at least Bentley will not have travelled far.

“I live in Prenton so it’s literally bacon, eggs and leaving the house at 1pm!” he said.

“I know a lot of people associated with Tranmere and have a lot of family and friends travelling.

“We do have to take confidence from the win against Cambridge and try to enjoy it; get on the front foot and try to win the game.”

One man who will be hoping to impress again is Jordan Cranston.

Having arrived as a left-sided defender, he has found himself shunted to right-back, then into the centre of midfield, before returning to the left-hand side of defence for the Cambridge win.

Although Andrew Tutte was named as man-of-the-match, Cranston was arguably the standout player across the 90 minutes, playing a key part in two of the Shrimps’ three goals.

“He’s playing with confidence and he’s been excellent in central midfield,” Bentley said of the 25-year-old.

“He had been out for a large spell but he’s moved into the area, he’s thriving on it and he’s got the bit between his teeth.

“There was some outstanding play offensively and defensively (against Cambridge).”