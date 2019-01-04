Jim Bentley pinpoints Morecambe’s problem ahead of Crewe clash

Jim Bentley is hoping to buck the trend when Morecambe welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Globe Arena tomorrow.

The Shrimps have their second home game of the week after losing 2-0 against Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith remains Morecambe's top scorer despite one goal in his last 11 appearances

That defeat, which left Morecambe with only one victory in their last nine league and cup matches, saw the Shrimps have plenty of possession but fail to create chances.

At the other end, they were undone by the game’s two moments of real quality as Carlisle scored with their only two shots on target – both from outside the area.

Now, as they prepare to face a Crewe side which beat them 6-0 on the opening day of the season, Bentley remains on the lookout for salvation with goalscoring their major deficiency.

Despite a more attacking style this season, the Shrimps have still only scored 26 goals in as many matches through a combination of poor finishing, excellent goalkeeping and indifferent decision making.

Only Crewe (25), Cambridge United and Macclesfield Town (22) have scored fewer than Bentley’s players.

Bentley said: “That’s been the season. We’ve competed in every game apart from a couple that got away from us – Lincoln, Tranmere and Crewe.

“It’s been really tough to take. You go right back to the start of the season and we’ve conceded too many goals in the build-up to half-time.

“We were the best side against Oldham, had five minutes of madness and we find ourselves two goals down.

“Before and after that, for large percentages of games, we have been on top but we haven’t scored enough goals.

“In this day and age, the first goal is key and that moment of quality is key.”