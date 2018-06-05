Jim Bentley hoping to get answers from Morecambe’s out-of-contract players soon

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is expecting to hear soon which of the club’s out-of-contract players will stay with the club.

Having released a number of players at the end of the season, the Shrimps offered terms to those whose deals have expired.

Kevin Ellison, Andy Fleming, Alex Kenyon, Luke Conlan, Steve Old and Aaron McGowan are the players in question with Barry Roche, Sam Lavelle, Aaron Wildig, Adam Campbell and Vadaine Oliver already under contract for 2018/19.

“We’re on with the work now in terms of organising meetings as well as watching clips and games,” Bentley said.

“It’s a busy time for me with building the squad numbers back up and we’re waiting on the responses from the players already at the club.

“There are one or two who are still mulling it over but I’m confident with the others and then we will see what’s what with regards to new recruitments and filling those gaps.

“We’re already trying to get things done and hopefully there will be some good news sooner rather than later.

“We aren’t a club who can throw money at players and a lot of them are keeping their options open.”

All transfer business has to be done earlier than usual this summer with the window for signings closing at 5pm on Thursday, August 9.

Football League clubs can, however, still sign unregistered players and loanees until August 31.

Managers had previously complained that being able to sign players once the season started had disrupted their squad and preparations instead.

It meant, however, that Bentley took his close season family holiday a bit earlier than normal but – personal circumstances aside – the Morecambe boss doesn’t think the new cut-off point will have that great an impact.

“It’s not a massive difference really,” he said.

“All it means is the deadline is now a bit closer and there’s going to be more work to do in a bit less time.

“That’s why I decided to go on holiday in May; you find that’s when the players go away and I did the same for once this year.

“That was because I wanted to give myself all of June to get things sorted before we’re back in pre-season on June 28.”