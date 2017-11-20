Jim Bentley happy with Morecambe’s point at Colchester

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said he was happy with the point his side picked up at in-form Colchester.

After seeing the Shrimps extend their unbeaten run to four games with the 0-0 draw he said: “It was a tough game against a big club who were riding high in the form table and you can see why they are doing well in the league.

“Any team that plays 3-4-1-2 must know what they are doing and it is a system that is hard to defend against at times and they have the personnel who can carry it out.

“They are good at set plays and we had to stand up and be counted a few times as they had a real height advantage but we handled it well and the odd time they got a half chance Barry Roche made good saves again.

“At the same time we got in a couple of times ourselves, one from a great corner routine and another from a back pass and they were probably the two best chances of the game.

“If we had taken one of those chances it would have been a perfect away performance.

“Any point away from home is a good point and there were a lot of positives.

“We defended really solidly and had a bit of luck when their lad hit the crossbar late in the game with a great effort but a draw is a good result and we are unbeaten in four which is good progress.”