Jim Bentley felt Morecambe’s draw at Macclesfield Town was a fair outcome

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley felt his side were worthy of their point at Macclesfield Town.

Morecambe had taken the lead at the division’s bottom club courtesy of Zak Mills’ 26th minute effort before they were pegged back seven minutes later by Elliott Durrell.

The point leaves Morecambe 19th in the table, nine points clear of the bottom two, though Macclesfield could close to within seven points with victory against Exeter City on Tuesday.

Bentley said: “Some of our football at times was great and we could’ve won but at the end of the day it was important we didn’t lose and the draw was a decent result as it kept the gap between us and those at the bottom.

“It was always gong to be a tough game. They have been on a decent run of late and have everything to play for so we knew it was always going to be a hard afternoon against a side with some very capable players

“We had watched a couple of their games and seen them really come out of the traps strongly as it was important that we got off to a good start and that is exactly what we did.

“We started the game superbly and took the sting out of them and their crowd in the early stages.

“Some of our football was really good and we almost scored in the first few seconds when Liam Mandeville went on a great run and I thought we were worthy of our lead.

“But then we let ourselves down. We got a bit casual when we got the goal and let them back in.

“We played a sloppy ball and they took their chance well and the momentum swung in their favour and they were on top.

“We had to stem the tide for a bit which we did and then I thought we ended the game the stronger.

“Overall a draw was a fair result and it took us to 46 points which is the same as we finished on last year.”