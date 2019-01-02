Jim Bentley aims to find a January bargain for Morecambe

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hoping to hear what he has to play with now that the January transfer window is open for business.

The Shrimps are on the lookout for reinforcements with loan deals and short-term contracts approaching their conclusion.

Josef Yarney (Newcastle United) and Joe Piggott (Wigan Athletic) are nearing the end of their respective loans, while the short-term contracts of Garry Thompson and Florent Cuvelier are also set to expire.

Given the Shrimps’ difficult injury situation, it highlights the paucity of options available to Bentley as he seeks to steer the Shrimps further away from the bottom two.

He said: “We are working on things; there are decisions to make with players and there are meetings coming up.

“Every manager is trying to improve their squad, and if we can improve any position, it would be nice to sort the top end and back end.

“It would be nice to cherry pick but we have never been that club; we have the likes of Zak Mills, who was released by Grimsby Town, and Sam Lavelle who was released by a Championship club (Bolton Wanderers) and is getting better.

“Every time we’re taking players from non-league, people who have lost their way.

“We know where we do our business but we’re doing a lot of homework and we’re exploring all avenues.

“There will be a few meetings with the board over what we have available.”