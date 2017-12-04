Jim Bentley admits Morecambe were beaten by better side after FA Cup exit at Shrewsbury

Jim Bentley said two lapses in concentration cost his side dearly as they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Shrimps matched their League One opponents for much of the game but two Shrews goals in five first-half minutes were enough to give them the second round tie 2-0.

Bentley said: “We were in the game at half an hour although they started the better.

“We weathered an early storm and warmed to it and were playing some nice stuff but we were caught out down the right and that changed the whole game.

“It was important that we just kept it tight then but they scored a second goal from a break after we were on the attack which was disappointing and was a real killer for us.

“When you are up against a side who have only conceded five goals at home all season and are sitting pretty in League One you know you are going to be up against it and although we huffed and puffed and played some good stuff we didn’t test their ‘keeper enough.

“We brought Vadaine Oliver on at half-time because we had to have a go and we created a couple of half chances and had a great one at the end where Callum Lang went through one-on-one and if he had scored it might have made a bit of a difference.

“But it wasn’t to be, we didn’t get the goal and in the end we were beaten by the better side.”