Jason Oswell’s progress delights Morecambe boss Jim Bentley

Morecambe travel to Lincoln City tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley hoping Jason Oswell can pick up where he left off last weekend.

The former Stockport County striker has been in and out of the Shrimps’ line-up this season after making the jump from National North to League Two.

Having broken his duck for the club in October’s Checkatrade Trophy meeting with Stoke City, Oswell scored his first league goal in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Port Vale.

The 26-year-old capped a hugely impressive display with a close-range header which had put the Shrimps 2-0 up before their visitors’ late fightback.

“He’s been working hard and battling to show what he can do,” Bentley said.

“I thought he was excellent in the first half against Port Vale, got his goal and could have had a couple more.”

A win last weekend would have lifted the Shrimps eight points clear of the bottom two approaching the midway point of their season.

As it is, they are 19th in the table, half-a-dozen points ahead of second-bottom Notts County going into tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln City.

The Imps are second in the table, though both sides have taken eight points from their last five outings.

Morecambe’s results have come amid a crippling injury list which also saw saw Jordan Cranston limp off at the weekend.

However, Bentley is optimistic that run of luck will change for the better shortly.

“Zak Mills is making good progress and he will be back within a couple of weeks,” the manager said.

“Aaron Wildig is doing well, Andrew Tutte is also doing well and Andy Fleming is probably ahead of schedule as well.”