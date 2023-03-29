​The young striker has endured an injury-hit campaign since signing for Lancaster City in the summer.

Requiring a hernia operation for much of the season, Connelly had to wait for an operation.

It has meant he has been reduced to a bit-part player – unable to last a full 90 minutes.

Lancaster City ace Jake Connelly (photo: Phil Dawson)

Thankfully, he has now had the injury repaired and after a period of rehabilitation is now back in the squad.

Although he is not completely match fit, the former Clitheroe ace has impressed recently, notching the winner on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Hyde United.

And Fell has already confirmed that the club will be activating an option in his contract to extend his stay at the Giant Axe into next season.

"It’s probably about next season now for Jake,” said Fell. “He is still some distance from match fitness.

"We started him against Belper and he only lasted about 50 minutes until he started to struggle.

"He came off the bench to win us the game at the weekend with a goal and did the same against Radcliffe earlier in the season, he got us a point there.

"He is a player with a lot of potential, but it’s about getting him fully fit now over the summer.

"But he is a matchwinner, he’s powerful and dynamic and there is more to come from him.

"He is a player we will certainly be extending his contract in the summer with a view to getting him where he needs to be which is as a really important player for us – a player that we can rely on week in, week out rather than as an impact player.

"He has been used like that not just with us but at previous clubs so we want him to kick on and establish himself at our level at least.

