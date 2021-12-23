It's a crucial Christmas for Dolly Blues as they look to force their way into promotion reckoning

It was just the fillip for City after they heartbreakingly went out on penalties in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

After a 3-3 draw against Morpeth Town in normal time at Craik Park, skipper Andy Teague missed from the spot which allowed the hosts to secure a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Nevertheless, they didn’t stew on that disappointment as they responded in fine style against the Dabbers.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell

It was the team’s seventh win in their last 10 matches in all competitions and they are quietly building a head of steam.

They are eight points off the play-off places and two wins over the Christmas period against Lancashire rivals Bamber Bridge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Monday and then Atherton Collieries at Giant Axe on New Year’s Day could propel them up the table.

It won’t be easy, especially against a Brig side who are flying high in third spot in the NPL Premier Division table, although they have lost their previous two games.

And there could be extra spice after the high-profile defection of Paul Dawson to Brig earlier this month, although the former Dolly Blue will be suspended after getting sent off at Gainsborough Trinity last weekend.

Fell said: “The win puts us into the top 10 and I will say this again and must say it because it will be an injustice to the lads, it’s remarkable considering what we have had to deal with this year.

“We have a tough game on Boxing Day and a tough one on New Year’s Day. These games are almost like cup finals for us. They can propel us right into it.

“Anybody who rules us out of having a say in the top end of this table is wrong.

“It’s been a horrible year, a horrible year for the club – we will be pleased to see the back of it. But we’ll be pleased to see the back of it with three points at Bamber Bridge which will sets us up for the new year.”