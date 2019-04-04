How much have Morecambe spent on agent fees?

Figures released by the FA show that Morecambe spent the fourth lowest sum of League Two clubs on agent and intermediaries’ fees.

The figures, which cover the period from February 1 2018 to January 31 this year, show that the Shrimps spent £13,486 in that time.

That money was spent on securing the services of seven players among Jim Bentley’s squad.

The players in question were Sam Lavelle, Luke Conlan, Rhys Oates, Zak Mills, Mark Halstead, A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Ritchie Sutton.

According to the figures published, only Crewe Alexandra, Bury and Macclesfield Town spent less than the Shrimps in the same period.

Crewe spent £10,638 and Bury £6,075, while bottom club Macclesfield Town spent £1,000.

While it may be the fourth lowest total in League Two, it still represents an increase on the amount spent during the same period 12 months earlier.

Rewind a year and Morecambe were the third lowest payers but had spent £8,801 in the process.