Girls' football team celebrates new sponsored kit

The U12 players at Lune Valley Lightning Girls are all kitted out for the rest of the season thanks to their newly-sponsored training kit.

By Gavin Browne
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT- 1 min read

At the start of the month, the girls welcomed two new sponsors to watch their cup quarter-final match against Morecambe Girls.

Renes Fashion and Yesss Electrical were in attendance to see the girls win 6-3 and book their place in the final four.

Lune Valley Lightning U12s with their Renes Fashion-sponsored tops Picture: Josh Brandwood
They were also able to see the girls in their new training tops and training jackets, which they have sponsored.

Lune Valley team manager Iain Pierpoint explained: “The team is playing in the recently-formed girls division of the Lancaster and Morecambe Service to Youth League.

“Coach Chris Longhorn had high praise for some fantastic goals from Catherine, Gabby and Lilly but highest praise was for girl of the game, Poppy Wood, who scored an absolute screamer for her first goal of the season.”

Lune Valley Lightning U12s with their Yesss Electrical-sponsored coats Picture: Josh Brandwood
