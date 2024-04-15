Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall gave the Hatters a 2-0 win at Edgeley Park.

That enabled them to celebrate promotion back to League One, as well as ending a week which saw Morecambe hit by a three-point deduction.

Brannan said: “We never turned up in the first half today and I was really disappointed with that.

“It was a proper free hit for us as we had nothing to lose and could have won it if we had had a go.

“I thought we showed a bit more character and belief and were a lot better in the second half, but it was never enough to get us back in the game.

“Their second goal was a killer for us as it came four minutes into injury time.

“We have enough experience in the side to avoid that sort of thing happening because there were about four mistakes before the corner itself.

“If we had held on and just been one down, we could have had a go in the second half, but that was a massive blow for us and we can’t concede goals like that.”

Defeat also meant Morecambe dropped to 15th in League Two with two games of the season remaining.