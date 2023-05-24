Dave follows in Mick Hill’s footsteps, after Mick was chosen to play for the England Parkinson’s team in 2021.

Garstang WFC was set up three years ago and now has more than 80 signed players with around 40 playing in the regular sessions based at the town’s academy pitches.

A number have won regional honours, playing for the north west representative side and Dave was a key member of the 050s NW team before reaching 60 last summer and getting the call from the international side in early May.

Dave Rimmer.

He said: “I’m immensely proud and honoured to have been selected to represent England. I may only get the one chance to play at this level so I will do everything to make my family and everyone connected with Garstang WFC proud.

“Mick Hill started this international journey and with Garstang’s regional representation growing it’s only a matter of time before others get international recognition.”

Dave was invited down for a trial in a mini competition held at Marine FC, Liverpool, involving the England A and B teams, the Isle of Man national side, England O65s and England Parkinson’s. He played in all five games and also scored a goal.

He said: “I was immensely proud to have been invited for England O60s WF trials. It was a fantastic experience for me with some high quality walking football between the teams.

“I played in all five matches for England B scoring once against the Isle of Man team. England B were victorious, winning four and drawing one against England A without conceding a goal either.

“I may never get the chance to put an England shirt on again and it was a day I shall treasure forever.”

Dave Graham, who helped set up Garstang WFC, said: “This is great recognition for Dave and most importantly the club, which has players of all abilities and experience in both in men’s and women’s section.